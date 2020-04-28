PHOTO | Dieting Junior dos Santos flaunts new physique

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos flaunted his chiseled new physique, with some fans and media even speculating he could make a move to 205lbs.

JDS posted a photo to his Instagram where he showed off his 238lbs body after going on a ketogenic diet.

Take a look at the new and improved JDS below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_ggsodJqyq/

I think this ketogenic diet is kinda working what do you guys think? Going back to 238 lbs!

JDS was the UFC heavyweight champion between November 2011, when he defeated Cain Velasquez at UFC on FOX 1 for the belt, and December 2012, when he lost the belt to Velasquez in a rematch at UFC 155. The former champ has never quite been able to achieve the championship-level heights of nearly a decade ago, but he’s still managed to hang around the top-10 of the division in the years since losing the belt.

Despite currently being ranked No. 4 in the world in the UFC’s heaviest weight class, there’s now speculation that JDS getting into tip-top shape could be a sign that he could be moving down a weight class to light heavyweight. JDS has always been one of the smaller heavyweights but was able to use his speed to his advantage. Now that he’s older, the speed has seemingly diminished, so perhaps moving to 205lbs would re-start his career.

There’s no telling if JDS at a svelte 238lbs could even make the cut down to 205lbs, but we have seen crazier weight cuts in the UFC. If he keeps up with his diet and then cuts the water weight, perhaps there’s a chance he could safely drop a weight class. Even if he chooses to remain at heavyweight, however, getting into amazing shape is never a bad thing, and perhaps it’s his way of telling fans he wants to make another title run.

Would you like to see Junior dos Santos fight at 205lbs?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/28/2020.