Cory Sandhagen says Dominick Cruz is not interested in fighting him at UFC San Diego

Cory Sandhagen says he will not be fighting Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego.

It was reported Cruz was interested in making his return at the event and Sandhagen then took to Instagram to say he signed the contract. Now, however, the surging contender says the former bantamweight champion is not interested in fighting him.

“I’m not too big on saying things outside the power of what I actually know to be true. What I know to be true is that he asked to fight in San Diego and I’ve been asking for a fight from any of the three guys ahead of him, Yan, Moraes, Aljamain. But then I heard that Cruz was looking for a fight, so I’m like oh perfect,” Sandhagen said to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter. “I thought that Aljamain’s hand was a little bit hurt and I wanted to get something in May at the latest.

“So, I think the UFC was on board with making that fight and then I guess from what I understand, Cruz also asked to be on that San Diego card and then I guess changed his mind and didn’t want to fight on the card,” he continued. “You can interpret that however you like but that is the information I got. I don’t think that I am fighting, that is what I’m saying.”

With the Cruz fight no longer happening, Cory Sandhagen said the UFC is working on a new opponent but can’t say who it is just yet.

“There is an opponent we are likely going to do,” he said. “I don’t know how much I can talk about it yet. It’s probably your second guess from Dominick Cruz.”

Cory Sandhagen is currently ranked fourth at bantamweight and riding a seven-fight winning streak including being 5-0 inside the Octagon.

What do you make of Cory Sandhagen saying Dominick Cruz is not interested in fighting at UFC San Diego? And, who do you think Sandhagen’s next opponent will be? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/20/2020.