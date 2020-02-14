Corey Anderson says UFC 247 proved Jon Jones is ‘beatable’

Corey Anderson is confident he will be the first person to dethrone Jon Jones and says UFC 247 proved the champ is beatable.

Jones took on Dominick Reyes, in a fight, not many thought the challenger would stand a chance. But, when the fight went the distance the majority of fighters and media thought we would be hearing “And New“. But, that wasn’t the case as “Bones” got the unanimous decision win to defend his belt.

Some think an immediate rematch might be next, but Corey Anderson takes on Jan Blachowicz this weekend at UFC Rio Rancho. It is a pivotal fight and one that Anderson is believes could lead to a shot at gold. He believes should he win here, he’ll get the next light heavyweight title shot and then go on and beat Jon Jones.

“I knew he was beatable. I was the one that always said, ‘I know I can beat Jon, I know ways to beat him.’ I see the holes, I see what you got to do to beat him, and Dom went out there and did pretty much a lot of it,” Anderson said to TMZ Sports. “He went out there and did another blueprint of things that I had already seen. You know, but I see so much more. I got more in my tank, and I got more in my style in the way I fight that Dom doesn’t that I think is going to be a problem for him.

“But at the end, I’m happy that Jon got the win because I get to be the one to dethrone him. I knew if Dom would have won it would have been the rematch. And, then I would have waited for that. But, like you said earlier, I have to wait and see what this weekend. That is the biggest thing to me right now,” he continued. “Yeah, Jon right now is the champ but in my mind, this is my championship fight. Jan Blachowicz, this Saturday is a championship fight to me. I have to go out there and do what Corey does and put on a dominant show. It’s five rounds just like it’s for a title fight. Go out there and after it is all said and done we worry about what’s next. For right now, it’s Jan Blachowicz.”

As Anderson says, the focus is on Jan Blachowicz and this Saturday. He isn’t focused on Jones but knows he could be next.

Do you agree with Corey Anderson that UFC 247 proved Jon Jones is beatable? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/13/2020.