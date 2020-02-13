UFC Rio Rancho | Pro fighters make their picks for Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz 2

In the main event of UFC Rio Rancho, Corey Anderson rematches Jan Blachowicz in a potential number one contender bout at light heavyweight. Heading into the fight, Anderson is a -205 favorite while the Pole is a +165 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap and the pros are unanimous thinking Anderson will beat Blachowicz once again.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz 2:

Leon Edwards, UFC welterweight: I think Corey Anderson will get it done again. He has improved a lot since the last fight and I think it’s his time again.

Kevin Lee, UFC lightweight: I got to go with Corey Anderson. He’s been on fire lately and he’s been fighting with passion lately. Jan is tricky as he has a lot of power but I think Corey Anderson gets it done.

Ilir Latifi, UFC heavyweight: I think it is going to be a more even fight than the first one. In the first one, Corey dominated with his wrestling and both guys are coming off great performances in their last fight. We are going to see a great fight. It’s a hard fight to call. But, if Corey can establish his wrestling he will win if he can’t Blachowicz may win. We’ll see, but if I had to pick I’d say Anderson.

Sodiq Yusuff, UFC featherweight: Corey Anderson should be able to gas Blachowicz by pressing him against the fence. But Jan looks physically imposing and has a lot of power, so I got to go with Anderson.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I see this one playing out like their first fight. Corey looked great in his last fight against Johnny Walker. I see him using his hand speed and wrestling on Blachowicz to earn a decision win.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: It is a tough fight and a really good fight. I’ve fought Jan and he is a tough guy. I don’t see Corey Anderson knocking him out if anything he will grind Jan out with his wrestling. Jan is a black belt in jiu-jitsu. It is two tough guys. It is going to be a good fight, I’ll lean towards Corey slightly. It could go either way though.

Curtis Millender, Bellator welterweight: I’m leaning towards Corey. I want to see him get what he has earned as he probably should have gotten the title shot before Dom. But, if he goes out there and beats Jan he’s fighting for the belt.

Juan Adams, former UFC heavyweight: I got Corey Anderson. Corey surprised a lot of people with that Johnny Walker fight. If that guy shows up not many people will be able to stop him.

***

Fighters picking Corey Anderson: Leon Edwards, Kevin Lee, Ilir Latifi, Sodiq Yusuff, Steven Peterson, Devin Clark, Curtis Millender, Juan Adams

Fighters picking Jan Blachowicz: None

Who do you think wins the UFC Rio Rancho main event between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/13/2020.