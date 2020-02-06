UFC 247 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes title fight

In the main event of UFC 247, Jon Jones is looking to defend his light heavyweight belt once again when he battles Dominick Reyes. Heading into the fight, the champion is a -500 favorite while the undefeated challenger is a +350 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the fight and the pros are unanimous in this one believing Jones defends his belt.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes:

Alexander Volkanovski, UFC featherweight champion: I want Reyes to win, I really want him to win he is a cool dude. Jones, who cares about him. But, it is hard to pick against Jones, especially in the division. He has a high fight IQ and is well-rounded. I hope Reyes gets it done, but my pick to win would be Jon Jones.

Kevin Lee, UFC lightweight: For sure Jon Jones. Dom has got some power but he has never experienced anything like Jon. I just think getting ready for Jon is a tall order, especially when you step in there and realize what you are up against. It is just a talent thing.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: Jon Jones. I think I’m going to be there for this fight so I’m excited to see it live. But, I think Jones will be able to dictate where the fight goes and get a submission win. I know they have been talking a lot of trash so I’m excited to see it.

Ilir Latifi, UFC heavyweight: I think it is going to be a very even fight. Jon Jones is going to end up winning the fight and defending his belt but I think Reyes is going to surprise some people and have a better performance than many think.

Sodiq Yusuff, UFC featherweight: At this point, Jon Jones is undeniable. I like what I see from Reyes and Jones calls him a one-trick pony. But, that one trick is pretty good. He lands that cross every fight but unfortunately, just a cross won’t be enough to get Jon Jones out. So, I think Jones wins.

Adam Borics, Bellator featherweight: Jon Jones will defend the belt. I think he will get the decision. He hasn’t looked too good in his last couple of fights, but, to me, Jon Jones is the best ever.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I think Jon Jones will get it done. A lot of people count him out because he is getting older because he is like 31 or 32. He has the close fight against Thiago [Santos] but he is one of the best in the world. He’ll get it done.

Curtis Millender, Bellator welterweight: Dominick is a Cali guy like me and I want to see him be victorious. But, the fan and nerd side of me is like Jon Jones will come out on top. I won’t be heartbroken if Dom wins but I think Jon.

Juan Adams, UFC heavyweight: That is a tough one. But, watching Jon train is crazy so I think he will win. Dom had a good style to fight Jon, though. He pressures forward and has power. And, more than anything he has confidence he doesn’t know how to lose. Jon doesn’t either. I think Jon is going to win, but it could go either way. Dom’s best chance of winning is a finish, if it goes the distance Jon will win, he knows too much about fighting.

Ryan LaFlare, former UFC welterweight: How could you ever say someone will beat Jon Jones? Statistically, the guy doesn’t lose. I think Jon Jones will beat Dominick Reyes and defend his belt.

***

Fighters picking Jon Jones: Alexander Volkanovski, Kevin Lee, Diego Ferreira, Ilir Latifi, Sodiq Yusuff, Adam Borics, Dan Ige, Curtis Millender, Juan Adams, Ryan LaFlare

Fighters picking Dominick Reyes: None

Who do you think will win the UFC 247 main event between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes? Let us know in the comment section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/6/2020.