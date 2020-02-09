Pros react to Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes at UFC 247

A light heavyweight title fight headlined tonight’s UFC 247 event as reigning champion Jon Jones took on undefeated contender Dominick Reyes.

Jones (25-1 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since July’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas, where he etched out a split decision victory over Thiago Santos.

‘Bones’ had reclaimed the UFC’s coveted light heavyweight title back at UFC 232 in December of 2018, defeating Alexander Gustafsson by way of third round knockout.

Meanwhile, Dominick Reyes (12-0 MMA) had earned a first round knockout victory over former middleweight title holder Chris Weidman in his most recent effort last year. ‘The Devastator’ had picked up victories over Volkan Oezdemir and Ovince Saint Preux on route to this evenings title shot.

Tonight’s UFC 247 headliner proved to be a very close fight as Jones and Reyes proceeded to go to war for twenty-five straight minutes. Many fans and analysts had Reyes up 3-0 after the first fifteen minutes of action, but the judges ultimately saw the fight differently. In the end Jones was awarded a unanimous decision victory over Reyes by the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 247 Result: Jon Jones def. Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Jones defeating Reyes below:

Close fight. I see it 3-2 but wouldn’t be surprised if it went the other way! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 9, 2020

Not robbery. Close fight, could have gone either way. 3-1 or 2-2 going into 5th. I thought 3-2 Reyes but the fight was so close it could have gone either way. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 9, 2020

Congrats @JonnyBones on another championship win — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) February 9, 2020

OMG! What a wonderful performance for Reyes?! 👀 #UFC247 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 9, 2020

Humble so each by Jones. Fair play. — michael (@bisping) February 9, 2020

MOTHER FUCKING ROBBERY DOM WON THAT FIGHT — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) February 9, 2020

The decisions tonight were all wrong . They need vet fighters to become judges for our sport — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) February 9, 2020

Who would you like to see Jon Jones fight next following his decision victory over Dominick Reyes at tonight’s UFC 247 event in Houston? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

