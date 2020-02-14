‘Gold digger’ Henry Cejudo says he is coming for featherweight belt, Alexander Volkanovski responds

Henry Cejudo is looking to become “Quadruple C” as he says he is coming after Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight title.

Cejudo deemed himself “Triple C” after he beat Marlon Moraes for the bantamweight title back in June. He was the flyweight, bantamweight champion, and Olympic gold medalist. But, he is looking to add featherweight champion to that list.

Showing my girl the next belt I’m going to snatch! @alexvolkanovski I’m coming for your belt you over grown midget! Quadruple C in the making! #bendtheknee #beltcollector #golddigger pic.twitter.com/broVtWbh02 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 13, 2020

“Showing my girl the next belt I’m going to snatch! @alexvolkanovski I’m coming for your belt you over grown midget! Quadruple C in the making! #bendtheknee #beltcollecter #golddigger,” Henry Cejduo wrote.

Volkanovski saw the tweet and took aim at Cejudo in his response.

“Now now @henrycejudo, don’t go making empty promises on #ValentinesDay,” he responded.

There is no question a Cejudo-Volkanovski superfight would be massive. It would give the chance for Cejudo to try and become the first-ever three-weight world champion in the UFC.

Henry Cejudo is set to take on Jose Aldo at UFC 250 in his first bantamweight title defense, despite Aldo losing his last two fights and being 0-1 at 135 pounds. He will also be traveling to Aldo’s home country of Brazil for the fight.

Cejudo hasn’t fought since he defeated Moraes by TKO at UFC 238. Before that, he TKO’d T.J. Dillashaw in 32 seconds to defend the flyweight belt after beating Demetrious Johnson to win the title in the co-main event of UFC 227. He vacated the flyweight title earlier this year.

Volkanovski, meanwhile, is coming off a decision win over Max Holloway to win the featherweight title. He is expected to rematch the Hawaiian later this year once his broken hand heals. Before the title win, he beat the likes of Aldo and Chad Mendes among others.

It seems unlikely the UFC will book Cejudo vs. Volkanovski as both have a plethora of contenders in their own division. But, Triple C has made it known he does want that fight.

Would you be interested in seeing Henry Cejudo fight Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/13/2020.