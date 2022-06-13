Tony Ferguson responds to seemingly fake Dana White quote calling him “washed up”

Tony Ferguson has bemused fans by responding to a Dana White quote that appears to have been confirmed to be a fake.

The last couple of years certainly haven’t been kind to Tony Ferguson inside the Octagon. The man known as ‘El Cucuy’ has suffered four straight mixed martial arts losses to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush and Michael Chandler, leaving him on the outside of the lightweight title picture looking in.

It seems as if the veteran is intent on carrying on his career in any way he can, but in his most recent Instagram post, he seemed to get a bit muddled up when taking exception to the following quote from Dana White that fans have claimed was a fake.

“Khabib ducked prime Tony for years. But Tony’s kinda washed now so there’s a good chance khabib will fight him now.”

His direct response went as follows, with his supporters trying their best to reassure him that it wasn’t actually a real quote in the comments.

“Washed Up? @Danawhite I’ll give you Washed Up… Washed Deez Nuts. Now I’m Pissed. #SometimesYouNeedToHearThatS*** #FiresF***inLit”

Regardless of the quote, it’s at least reassuring to know that Ferguson is going to use this as some kind of fuel to drive him on as he prepares for a potential return to the cage later this year.

The 38-year-old doesn’t appear to be giving up on his dream of capturing the UFC lightweight championship but if he’s serious about getting back to the top, he needs to go steady in his recovery following on from what was a seriously brutal knockout at the hands of Michael Chandler.

What do you think about Tony Ferguson’s reaction to this fake Dana White quote? When do you think we will next see him compete in the UFC?