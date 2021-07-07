Conor McGregor trolls Dustin Poirier by sharing Instagram DM from “The Diamond’s” wife

Conor McGregor is upping his trash talk for his trilogy match against Dustin Poirier.

When McGregor returned at UFC 246 following his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, he was not the old trash-talking self. He had nothing but kind words to say to both Donald Cerrone and Poirier back in January but after the recent feud, he and Poirier had after their UFC 257 fight the old McGregor is back.

McGregor did hint there would be no more Mr. nice guy ahead of the trilogy and he’s sticking with that. He sent Poirier a voice memo on Monday night and now has shared Poirier’s wife, Jolie trying to send McGregor an Instagram DM.

That is Jolie’s Instagram account but it’s uncertain whether or not she actually sent McGregor a DM. It is easy to fake them, and due to the fact the Irishman has to accept it, it’s not known when Jolie sent the message. It could have easily been sent when the Irishman was set to donate to the charity, but regardless, this is another shot at Poirier as McGregor is back to his old trash-talking self.

There’s no question many UFC fans will be happy to see McGregor back to his trash-talking self. The Irishman won fights before he even stepped into the Octagon with the mental warfare and it helped hype any fight he was part of. Now that he’s doing it again there will be hype for the trilogy and the press conference.

McGregor enters the UFC 264 main event coming off the second-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier. Prior to that, he scored a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone in his return to the sport after he lost by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

What do you make of this recent trash talk by Conor McGregor to Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 264?