Conor McGregor continues to target Dustin Poirier sharing a photo of his daughter followed by the caption “Gonezo”

Conor McGregor has continued to target Dustin Poirier and his family following their trilogy fight at UFC 264 last Saturday in Las Vegas.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (28-6 MMA) squared off for a third time last weekend in Nevada, this after splitting their first two encounters.

The pair had initially collided in a featherweight contest in 2014, with the Irishman emerging victorious by way of first round knockout. McGregor and Poirier would later rematch (this time at lightweight) at UFC 257, where ‘The Diamond’ was able to exact his revenge earning a second round finish.

That of course setup Saturday’s trilogy. Conor McGregor was able to get off to a quick start in the rubber match, utilizing some heavy low kicks and his lightning quick left hand. However, after a failed guillotine choke attempt, the tide quickly turned in favor of ‘The Diamond’. Poirier would begin to unload some nasty ground and pound from top position, nearly finishing the fight in the process. Conor McGregor would eventually battle his way back up to his feet but wound up badly rolling his ankle which resulted in a broken tibia and of course the end of the fight.

The outcome obviously left McGregor frustrated and he proceeded to issue some controversial comments about Poirier and his wife during his post-fight interview.

“There was no check,” Conor said when Rogan mentioned Poirier said that his leg fractured from a checked kick. “There was not one of them I checked. Your wife is in my DM’s. Hey baby, hit me back and we will chat later on. You little hoe.”

While that is what everyone heard during the live broadcast of UFC 264, new footage was released yesterday evening showcasing Conor McGregor threatening to kill Poirier and his wife Jolie in their sleep.

“In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead! You and your Mrs, it ain’t over!”

Despite a ton of negative feedback surrounding his recent antics and trash talk, Conor McGregor once again took aim at Poirier and his family this evening, this time bringing his daughter into the equation.

As seen below in tweets captured by @oocmma on Twitter, which have since been deleted, McGregor shared a photo of Poirier’s daughter and followed it up with the tweet “Gonezo”.

More alarming tweets from Conor just now which were deleted after a couple of minutes Including posting an image of Dustin and Jolie’s daughter followed by “gonezo” pic.twitter.com/Ud37dPGra0 — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 13, 2021

Other deleted tweets included “I’m a nasty dude” and “I’m dangerous man”, which were quotes used by Dustin Poirier prior to their rubber match at UFC 264.

