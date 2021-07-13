Anthony Pettis shares video of 2008 win where he KO’d his opponent after having his shoulder separated

Anthony Pettis has released a great throwback to the start of his mixed martial journey as his PFL run continues.

While Pettis may no longer be known as a world class, elite lightweight in the eyes of many fans, the former UFC 155-pound champion will forever be remembered as one of the best of his generation – when he was in his prime, that is.

But before he even made it to the UFC, Pettis was busy making waves on the local scene back in Milwaukee. In March 2008, he went to war with Mike Lambrecht in a bout that saw him separate his shoulder before landing a monstrous head kick to secure the knockout.

It only took a few more wins before “Showtime” transitioned over to WEC which is where his star power really began to rise at quite an incredible rate.

He’s currently 0-2 during his stint with the PFL after a disappointing start on his road to winning one million dollars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his head down and training as hard as he possibly can in an attempt to recapture some of that old magic.

