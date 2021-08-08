Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane UFC heavyweight title unification bout betting odds revealed

The betting odds have been revealed for the proposed Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane UFC heavyweight title unification bout.

Gane defeated Derrick Lewis via third-round TKO to become the new UFC interim heavyweight champion, giving him the next crack at the champ Ngannou. With Gane vs. Ngannou now lined up for their title unification bout, the oddsmakers were quick to release an opening line for the fight. Take a look at the opening odds from BetOnline, which features this heavyweight title bout between Ngannou and Gane opening as a Pick ’em.

Revised opening odds via @betonline_ag: Cyril Gane -110

Francis Ngannou -110 Gane has already been bet up to -130, Ngannou +110 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 8, 2021

Ngannou is currently riding a five-fight winning streak with all of those wins coming by knockout, over Stipe Miocic, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Curtis Blaydes, Junior dos Santos, and Cain Velasquez. He has looked absolutely incredible inside the Octagon as of late but at the same time, so has Gane, who has won all seven of his fights in the Octagon. With both Ngannou and Gane seemingly at the top of their game these days, it’s no surprise to see the oddsmakers open this fight as a Pick ’em and let the market decide where to take it.

Based on the early action it appears there is more support behind Gane, but it’s still early and these odds will continue to flip-flop going forward. Both Gane and Ngannou will get plenty of respect from the bookies and from the betting public as both guys are historically public darlings who enter their fights as favorites. Now that the former teammates are fighting against each other next, it will be very interesting to see how this fight plays out.

