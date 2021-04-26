Alex Oliveira issues statement following submission loss to Randy Brown at UFC 261

UFC welterweight Alex Oliveira issued a statement following his submission loss to Randy Brown on the preliminary card of UFC 261.

Oliveira was knocked down and then tapped out by Brown in the preliminary headliner on ESPN before the UFC 261 pay-per-view card. Unfortunately for Oliveira, the fight did not go as planned as he suffered his second straight loss by submission, and his fourth loss in his last six fights. Following the loss, “Cowboy” released a statement on his Instagram.

Oliveira: “Well, as I don’t like excuses, fight is fight and one day we win the next we learn, I trained well, I beat the weight calmly but God wanted the victory this time to stay with my opponent, I will go back and correct the mistakes and come back stronger. Know why we fall to learn how to get stronger. So tomorrow I will be getting stronger !! Only those who do not fight do not lose and only those who do not get up are the sardines because I came from a differentiated Tubarões cradle. I apologize to everyone else we are human, we made mistakes, we lost, we lost more we also won !!! Beijossss thank you very much for the affection always !! #oesportepudemudarudas”

It’s unknown what is next for “Cowboy” after losing another fight in the Octagon. He is still a crowd favorite, but this is a wins and losses oriented industry and Oliveira hasn’t been getting the job done. While Oliveira was once a staple of the UFC’s visits to Brazil, the promotion won’t be headed there anytime soon due to COVID-19. With the UFC in roster-cutting mode, so they might opt to release the Brazilian if they feel he’s past his prime.

