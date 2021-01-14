Breaking: Steven Peterson reveals he is out of his fight on February 6, wants Chase Hooper in March

Steven Peterson will have to wait a bit longer to make his return to the Octagon.

Peterson hasn’t fought since he had a highlight-reel spinning backfist KO over Martin Bravo in September of 2019. After that fight, the Fortis MMA product hurt his arm and needed surgery which kept him out of action for all of 2020.

However, after a long recovery, Peterson was set to return to the Octagon on February 6 against Seung Woo Choi. Unfortunately, “Ocho” revealed to BJPENN.com he is out of his fight due to an undisclosed injury.

“It is really disappointing, I didn’t get any fights last year and this will be the longest layoff of my career,” Peterson said to BJPENN.com. “I got some really bad news that I will reveal to you and you are the first to hear it as far as the media goes, but I will not be fighting on February 6. Looks like the layoff will be a bit longer, I sustained an injury in camp, no surgery, but this is a new injury and a four-to-six recovery. I’m hoping this is a small bump in the road and I will get to fight, likely in March. I will be ready to go in March.

“I’m very eager to make my return, sometimes things happen and we don’t know why they do,” he continued. We just have to push through and I’m putting my mindset into a full recovery.”

As Steven Peterson mentioned, the hope is for him to return in March. When he does, he would like to fight Chase Hooper. Peterson believes the matchup makes sense and he is confident he would KO the rising prospect.

“That is a fight I would love. I’ve put that idea up the chain but they don’t like the fight. They are trying to slowly build Chase and I would go in there and spoil his night,” Peterson said. “I have way too much experience and way too intense for that kid. He has great submissions but when he fought Alex Caceres, they said he was outclassed by him and I arguably beat Caceres. I’d go out there and knock the kid out. The guy he fought last, he found a way to lose that fight.”

For now, Steven Peterson will be healing up his injury and looking to return sometime in March, and hopefully on Fight Island.

Would you like to see Steven Peterson vs. Chase Hooper?