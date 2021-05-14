Charles Oliveira shares bold prediction for title fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 262

Charles Oliveira expects to become the new UFC lightweight champion on Saturday.

In the main event of UFC 262, Oliveira and Michael Chandler are set to fight for the vacant lightweight title in front of a full capacity crowd in Houston, Texas. It’s a very intriguing matchup as the Brazilian is on an eight-fight winning streak and he is no longer just considered a grappler he once was.

However, he has his hands full with Chandler who is a good striker and wrestler. But, according to Oliveira, he believes he will finish Chandler in the first round.

“Honestly? Do you want me to be honest,” Oliveira said when asked for his prediction for the fight on UFC Countdown. “I think I knock this guy out in the first round.”

Although many think Oliveira’s path to victory is on the ground, he has shown off much-improved striking in his recent fights. He did KO Jared Gordon in the first round back in 2019. Chandler, meanwhile, has also been knocked out before, his last loss was by Patricio Pitbull, he knocked him out in just 61 seconds.

Charles Oliveira enters the UFC 262 main event riding an eight-fight winning streak. Last time out, he dominated Tony Ferguson at UFC 256 to cement himself as a legit title contender at lightweight. Prior to that, he submitted Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Brasilia to enter the top-10 of the division.

Michael Chandler, meanwhile, made good in his UFC debut back in January as he knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round. He’s a three-time Bellator lightweight champion who looks to cement his case as one of the best lightweights ever if he can beat Oliveira and claim UFC gold.

Do you think Charles Oliveira will KO Michael Chandler in the first round at UFC 262 as he says? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!