Charles Oliveira plans to “shock the world” in war with Tony Ferguson at UFC 256

UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira says he plans to “shock the world” in a war with Tony Ferguson at UFC 256.

Oliveira is currently ranked No. 6 in the UFC lightweight division and, on the heels of an incredible seven-fight win streak, he has been asking the UFC for a top opponent. Enter No. 3 Ferguson, who is looking to get back in the cage and get a win following a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May. With the status of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov up in the air right now, the winner of Oliveira vs. Ferguson could be in line to fight for a vacant title should the champion decide to hang his gloves up.

On Tuesday, the UFC made Oliveira vs. Ferguson official. The bout will be set as the co-main event of UFC 256, which takes place on December 12 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas Nevada. The main event has also been made official as UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo makes a quick turnaround when he takes on Brandon Moreno.

Speaking to UFC.com, Oliveira told fans that he is ready for this short-notice opportunity against an elite fighter and plans to “shock the world” in an all-out war.

“I’m happy for this opportunity to fight Ferguson. I’m taking this fight on less than 20 days’ notice, but it’s a chance to display my talent and show I’m ready to fight any Top 5 ranked guy like I’ve been saying for a while now. The time has come. I will shock the world on December 12th,” Oliveira said.

“I’m expecting this fight to be a war because we’re both good on the feet and on the ground. We both like to fight, we both move forward. Fans can be sure this is going to be a war, but they can also be sure that when it’s done, my arm will be raised. It’s my moment. I respect Ferguson in every way – he’s tough, a fantastic guy – but now it’s my time.”

With Oliveira the winner of seven straight fights and with Ferguson being one of the best lightweights in the world, this fight truly has the potential to be a special one. The opening odds for the bout recently came out, with Ferguson opening as a small favorite. Although Ferguson is the cream of the crop at 155lbs, Oliveira has the tools to win.

Who do you think wins at UFC 256, Charles Oliveira or Tony Ferguson?