Dan Hooker “would love the chance” to fight Justin Gaethje next

Dan Hooker is hoping he gets to fight Justin Gaethje next.

Ever since Gaethje was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 for the lightweight title, many wondered what would be next for ‘The Highlight’. He is still a top-ranked lightweight and will likely fight someone in the top-five. So, Hooker has thrown his name in the hat to be his next opponent.

I would love the chance to compete against Justin, nothing but respect. 🙏 https://t.co/GLLGcplO12 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 24, 2020

“I would love the chance to compete against Justin, nothing but respect,” Hooker tweeted.

On paper, a matchup between Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker makes a ton of sense. Both men are coming off a loss and both are ranked in the top-five of the lightweight division. It would also be an exciting fight between two high-level strikers. It could also easily headline a Fight Night card or be a welcomed addition to any pay-per-view. Timing-wise, both men have called for them to fight in the early parts of 2021, opening the door only further for them to fight. However, it is unknown if Gaethje is interested in that matchup.

Gaethje, as mentioned, is coming off the submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt. Before that, he picked up the TKO win over Tony Ferguson and has first-round knockouts over Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick. His other UFC win was a back-and-forth fight with Michael Johnson.

Dan Hooker is coming off a loss to Dustin Poirier in what is a Fight of the Year contender. Before that, he was on a three-fight winning streak. During that stretch, he had a KO win over James Vick and two decision victories over Al Iaquinta and Paul Felder. He also holds notable wins over Gilbert Burns and Jim Miller.

Whether or not Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker will fight each other next is uncertain at this point. But, it seems likely they will eventually share the Octagon with another.

Would you like to see Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker next?