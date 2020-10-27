Charles Oliveira calls for UFC lightweight title shot: “I am ready”

UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira is calling for a title shot in the wake of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement, saying he is “ready.”

Oliveira is currently the No. 6 ranked lightweight in the UFC and is one of the hottest fighters in the division at the moment as he currently rides a seven-fight win streak with all seven wins by stoppage. A member of the UFC roster since 2010, Oliveira has a 29-8, 1 NC record in MMA including a 17-8, 1 NC record in the UFC alone. Despite that impressive record, Oliveira is rarely considered as a title contender at 155lbs.

With Nurmagomedov retiring, the UFC seems likely to make a vacant title fight, and the promotion teased a photo featuring Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, and Michael Chandler as the fighters who could be in the title talks. Oliveira was a glaring omission from the list, and he wasn’t happy about it. In a reply to a post from the UFC on Instagram, Oliveira wondered why he wasn’t mentioned in its list.

@seanshelby @danawhite And I ? I’m ready. I come from seven victories in a row and only Poirier and I are coming from the victory of all these fighters who posted. I am ready, I deserve a chance, you will not regret it.

Oliveira certainly has a point. While he has seven straight wins, Gaethje is coming off of a loss to Nurmagomedov and Ferguson is coming off of a loss to Gaethje. Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in his last fight, but it was at welterweight. Poirier, meanwhile, is coming off of a win over Dan Hooker. And finally, Michael Chandler is coming off of a KO win over Benson Henderson in Bellator, but he hasn’t fought in the UFC yet. Oliveira might not get the next title shot at 155lbs, but he shouldn’t be forgotten about by fans.

Do you think Charles Oliveira should be considered for a lightweight title shot?