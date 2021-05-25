Tyron Woodley heavily featured in Mai Lee’s sexy new music video

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is heavily featured in singer and recording artist Mai Lee’s sexy new music video for the song Redd (Swim).

Lee is an R&B singer from St. Louis, which is of course Woodley’s hometown. The two starred together in a new music video, which you can watch below on Lee’s YouTube.

For Woodley, he has had a bit of a part-time music career in addition to being one of the best welterweights in the world over the last decade. His music hasn’t necessarily been received the greatest by the MMA community, many of whom think that Woodley should stick to scrapping inside the Octagon, but he has continued to stick around music.

As for Woodley’s fighting career, it’s hard to say what will be next for “The Chosen One.” The former UFC welterweight champion has been one of the best in the world at 170lbs for years, but he has lost his last four fights in a row, including a nasty submission loss to Vicente Luque in his last fight for the promotion. Following the loss to Luque, the UFC opted to let Woodley’s contract expire and he is now a free agent and able to sign with any promotion that he pleases, although at this point we haven’t heard of many suitors.

It’s possible that Woodley sticks around MMA, which we know he’s good at, but he could also make a run in boxing, where he has been chasing a money fight against Jake Paul. It will be interesting to see what Woodley does next. Love him or hate him, he’s an entertaining guy and it’s good that he’s still around the game, though it’s still hard to see him being one of the best welterweights in the world going forward.

What do you think is next in the combat sports world for Tyron Woodley?