Chael Sonnen puts the UFC flyweight division on blast

Chael Sonnen is not impressed by the fighters in the UFC flyweight division.

Sonnen says that, after nearly finding itself on the chopping block, the UFC flyweight division was saved by its reigning champion Henry Cejudo, who helped renew interest in it. Unfortunately, Sonnen believes that the other fighters in the division have learned nothing from this experience.

“One thing at 125 pounds — and it does surprise me and it does disappoint me and it even infuriates me — listen, that division was almost cut. That division was almost gone,” Sonnen said on his podcast. “Henry saved the division. Henry Cejudo brought something new where they said ‘You know what? We’re going to keep it around.'”

“The rest of the 125 pounders were so thankful,” Sonnen continued. “Their careers were saved — [they] apparently didn’t learn a single goddamn lesson from [the division] almost being taken away from them.

“Aside from Henry Cejudo, not one of the guys in the back who thought their contracts were going to go away because of a lack of interest in the division have done a god damn thing to be interesting. Not one them. And it is infuriating to me. As much as they all wanted to cry into their beer when they were going to get cut — and I would take no pleasure in somebody having their opportunity taken from them, none — but you’d certainly think that would serve as a wake-up call. A major wakeup call [that] something has to be done different.”

Chael Sonnen continued, imploring the UFC’s remaining male flyweights to learn from Henry Cejudo — even if his gimmick is often criticized.

“‘Oh my God, here’s Henry Cejudo, oh my God, this guy looks like a fool, a jester,'” Sonnen said, mimicking the widespread reaction to Cejudo’s antics. “‘This guy’s coming on stage with fake snakes and snapping them down. Oh my God, this guy just saved an entire division? He just saved the jobs of 56 strangers who happen to be in the same weight class with the same goals as him? Wow. Maybe I should learn something.'”

Needless to say, Sonnen is not impressed. Do you think the male flyweights on the UFC roster will take heed of his criticism?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/25/2019.