Chael Sonnen lists reasons for Derrick Lewis deserving the next UFC heavyweight title shot, this while trashing Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen listed the reasons why Derrick Lewis deserves the next shot at the UFC heavyweight title – while taking a shot at Jon Jones.

We now all know that at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou finally ascended to the top of the mountain and beat Stipe Miocic to claim the heavyweight crown. In doing so, he also avenged his defeat to Miocic from UFC 220 back in 2018.

After the fight, many fans were discussing who would be next for Ngannou. Some have suggested a rematch with Derrick Lewis, others want to see the Jon Jones fight and some feel like Miocic has earned the right to have a trilogy bout.

According to Sonnen, the man at the front of the queue should be Lewis.

“If YOU are a former fighter, who can’t pick a weight class or an opponent, w/multiple arrests and failed drug tests, you are THE PROBLEM PERSONIFIED”

“These are 5 reasons Derrick Lewis deserves the shot. -Better for the SPORT -Better for the FANS -Better for the UFC”

There’s definitely an argument to be made for Lewis. However, there’s just as much reason to believe the Jones fight would do some unbelievable numbers for the UFC – and Sonnen knows that.

Chael’s rivalry with Jon will likely never fully go away. After all, the two did compete back at UFC 159 with Jones easily getting the better of Sonnen in their fight.

But beyond that, Sonnen just doesn’t seem to respect what his former foe stands for. Whether or not these reasons are enough justification for not giving him the shot remains to be seen, but you’d have to imagine Jones will bite back on social media sooner rather than later.

Is Chael Sonnen right in saying Derrick Lewis should get the next shot at Francis Ngannou? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!