Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is the number one contender at welterweight

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor could very well get a welterweight title shot next if he so desires.

McGregor recently went on a Twitter rant where he called out several lightweights. Yet, Sonnen isn’t convinced the Irishman fights at 155 pounds next. Instead, he thinks a fight against Jorge Masvidal or the trilogy with Nate Diaz makes sense.

“Conor is looking for something else to do,” Chael Sonnen said on Sky Sports. “That is where Jorge Masvidal possibly comes into play, I think that’s where Nate Diaz trilogy comes into play. I just don’t know that I am convinced that Conor’s next fight is at 155 pounds.”

Although those fights would be massive, Chael Sonnen admits Conor McGregor fighting for the welterweight title is not out of the question. The former UFC title challenger says the Irishman is the number one contender at welterweight due to his accomplishments and his name recognition.

“I think he’s going to fight at 170 and I think you could have the argument that Conor’s the number one contender at 170,” Chael Sonnen said. “Look, if they do Usman and Masvidal and I hope they do and I hope that all gets worked out and we are just seeing some gamesmanship here. I think that’s really is the right fight to do. I’m not sure you can’t say Conor’s not next in line. There are a number of good arguments, Leon Edwards comes to mind, you’ve always got T-Wood [Tyron Woodley] in there, Colby Covington.

“Conor’s name is just as good as anyone I just threw out. The guy has won three world championships. He diminishes himself saying he’s a champ-champ,” Sonnen continued. “He is a champ-champ-champ, he’s won so many damn world championships he’s forgotten about the interim title. I was there for the night he beat Chad Mendes, I was there when they put that around his waist. He’s got three world championships. Don’t tell me Conor McGregor doesn’t matter, he does.”

Currently, neither the welterweight champion in Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor have fights booked. So, perhaps, Chael Sonnen is onto something as the two have talked about each other in the past.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/18/2020.