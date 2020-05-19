Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms his father has COVID-19, says multiple relatives are battling the virus

Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that his father Abdulmanap’s recent hospitalization is the result of COVID-19, and that multiple other family members are battling the virus.

During an IGTV Livestream, the lightweight champion revealed that his father has suffered significant health problems stemming from COVID-19.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, 57, was first hospitalized in Dagestan towards the end of April after suffering pneumonia-like symptoms, according to reports. He was treated in the region’s capital, Makhachkala, before being transferred to a military hospital in Moscow where his condition worsened. A few weeks ago, Nurmagomedov Sr. was placed in a medically-induced coma following a heart operation. Despite regaining consciousness, he still remains in a serious condition and is unable to talk.

The devastating news received an outpouring of support from the MMA community. Even Khabib Nurmagomedov’s rivals Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson sent well wishes to the champion’s father.

Now, the fighter himself has cleared the air.

“A lot has been written about my father on the Internet,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said (via RT News.) “He’s in the hospital now, he’s in a very serious condition. He had heart complications stemming from the virus. This virus has very seriously affected his heart, since he had a heart operation a year ago.

“He’s had surgery again. He’s in a difficult situation, very difficult.

“We ask Allah to return him to us. Thank you very much to everyone who writes, who sends their support.

“May Allah help us all.”

Nurmagomedov hails from a small community in Dagestan, Russia. The virus has caused havoc for his close relatives as “The Eagle” revealed that more than 20 of his family have been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

“Personally, I’ve had more than 20 relatives – I don’t mean people I know, I mean close relatives – who have been in intensive care…

“Many people I know have died. The parents of people close to me.”

“This virus has affected everyone. This virus doesn’t ask what your surname or name is, this virus doesn’t ask where you work, if you are rich or poor,” Khabib added. “Everyone has got ill. We can only overcome this together.”

We send our support and wishes to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and the extended Nurmagomedov family.