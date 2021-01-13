Matt Brown reveals Carlos Condit fight “could be my last”

Matt Brown knows the end is near for his career.

The 40-year-old is set to be the co-main event of UFC Fight Island 7 against Carlos Condit. It is a fight that has been booked two times previously, but Brown was forced to pull out with injuries both times.

Yet, as he is about to make the walk to the Octagon for the 27th time, Brown knows this could be his last fight. Brown has his own coffee business and is set up for the future. He also wants to be there to raise his kids, so depending on how he feels after the fight, he says retirement is a very real option.

“Every fight could be my last. I’ve been setting up for a long time that when I do retire I’m not broke or setting up from scratch. I am in a position where I could retire, but we will take it one fight at a time,” Brown said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The way I feel after this camp it is going to be hard to say that I will retire because I feel great. This will be the best Matt Brown you have ever seen. It will be hard to retire but there are a lot more factors these days. I have a lot of fights under my belt but I also have kids. That is the big thing. Being able to spend time with my kids, raise them properly, give them the time and energy they deserve.”

Brown also says ending his career by beating Carlos Condit would be a good way to go out. However, he is feeling healthy and knows he could fight a few more times. But, whether or not he does is uncertain.

