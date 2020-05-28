Brian Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie to be re-booked, says Dana White

UFC president Dana White confirmed the promotion is looking to re-book a featherweight bout between contenders Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie.

Ortega was set to fight The Korean Zombie at UFC Busan last December, but “T-City” withdrew with an injury. The UFC called upon Frankie Edgar to fill in on short notice, and The Korean Zombie ended up scoring a vicious first-round TKO over for the former UFC lightweight champion for the biggest win of his career, setting him up nicely at 145lbs.

At UFC 248 in March, Ortega and The Korean Zombie’s manager Jay Park got into a scuffle that turned violent. Ortega later apologized for his actions but The Korean Zombie vowed to knock him out of they ever fight. It looks like they will get that opportunity soon.

Speaking to ESPN, White confirmed the UFC is looking to reschedule Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie for an upcoming fight card (via MMAFighting.com).

“Ortega and The Korean Zombie are gonna fight. You know how I just went out and said (about the Tony) Ferguson fight against (Justin) Gaethje, I said, ‘I absolutely, positively guarantee you that this fight will be great,’” White said.

“That’s the same thing with Brian Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie, there’s no way this fight is boring. And the guy that comes out of that fight would be next in line for a title shot.”

Currently, the UFC is looking to book featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski against Max Holloway in a rematch. Other top contenders at 145lbs include Yair Rodriguez and Zabit Magomedsharipov. But if what White says is true, then the winner of Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie will be next in line to fight the winner of Volkanovski vs. Holloway 2 sometime later this year.

Who do you think wins, Brian Ortega or The Korean Zombie?