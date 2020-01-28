Brendan Schaub to Stephen A. Smith: Don’t disrespect MMA fighters

Brendan Schaub is taking ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith to task.

Like many within the MMA community, Schaub is none too pleased with Smith’s assessment of the UFC 246 main event. Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone via TKO in 40 seconds. On SportsCenter right after the event, Smith expressed his belief that Cerrone’s performance was “atrocious.” He even said it appeared as if Cerrone “gave up.”

During an edition of his Below The Belt podcast, Schaub urged Stephen A. to stop disrespecting fighters.

“The MMA community’s not tuning in the post-fight show to see Stephen A. Smith,” Brendan Schaub said. “Stephen A. Smith’s one of my favs, I love Stephen A. Smith. I love him and this, I don’t need this. If he’s on there great, also my only issue with it, do this, you can stay in the UFC stuff what you’re doing, I’m sure they’ll have your back but the problem is just don’t disrespect guys. You can make your point without being disrespectful. I’ve learned that the hard way. You say one thing and then guys hear and it sounds like disrespect. I get that but especially if you’re Stephen A. Smith and you’re so new you’re just dipping your toe in water, don’t sh*t on one of our favs, man.”

Schaub went on to say that Smith could’ve easily been replaced by someone more knowledgeable on the sport of MMA.

“Ain’t nobody tuning in to that post-fight show to hear his commentary,” Brendan Schaub continued. “It would’ve gotten much further if it was Brett Okamoto and Joe Rogan. Why not have Chael do that? Rogan and Chael? What is it, the best combo ever? Do that, do that man. That’d be a phenomenal tag team. Probably the best, the best in the world. There’s no other two people I’d rather listen to on the planet talk fighting than Joe Rogan and Chael Sonnen.”

