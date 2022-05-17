Brendan Schaub slams judge’s comments about Cain Velasquez: “The years of being a model citizen just goes out the window?”

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub isn’t happy with Cain Velasquez’s judge on his attempted murder trial.

Earlier this year, Velasquez was booked on an attempted murder charge after shooting at a car in traffic. Over the following weeks, details emerged as to why the normally quiet former champion took action. Velasquez was reportedly shooting at Harry Goularte Jr., who is accused of molesting one of his family members over 100 times. Instead of hitting him, he struck the man’s stepfather.

Velasquez is currently in jail and faces over 20 years if found guilty. In addition, he’s also been denied bail on two different occasions. During both of those hearings, Judge Shelyna Brown has taken aim at Velasquez. Earlier this week, she stated that the former champion has a “disregard for human life”.

Brendan Schaub doesn’t seem to be thrilled with those comments made toward Cain Velasquez. The fighter-turned-podcaster discussed the situation on The Schaub Show podcast.

The former UFC heavyweight noted that while he made a mistake, the judge’s statements are a bit out of line. Prior to his arrest, Velasquez had no criminal record and was seen as a respected individual. Brendan Schaub also speculated that the judge looks down on the former fighter due to his career.

“What about the years of being a stand-up citizen, a professional world-class athlete, a great dad, a face of the UFC, a face of Mexican-American people? What about all of the years where he was a model citizen, that just goes out the window?… With Cain, all of the years of being a great human being, all those years, now one incident and he has a reckless disregard for human life?”

Brendan Schaub continued, “If you’re a Cain Velasquez fan, you have to pray this goes to a jury, and that’s it not up to this judge. This judge is clearly not playing with him. Clearly already thinks that he’s a human cockfighter. You have this old judge who’s stuck in her ways, it has to go to a jury.”

