Cain Velasquez denied bail for the second time, judge states he has a “disregard for human life”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been denied bail once again.

In late February, Velasquez was arrested for attempted murder, as well as a litany of other charges. According to reports, the former champion shot at a car and traffic and struck a man. Over the next few weeks, more news emerged about the individual who he shot at.

Velasquez was reportedly targeting Harry Goularte Jr. in the car. The man had been arrested for allegedly molesting one of the former champion’s relatives. Later reports also stated that the incident may have occurred over 100 times. Instead of hitting Goularte Jr., Velasquez actually struck the man’s stepfather in the car.

Due to the nature of the crime, Cain Velasquez was denied bail on March 7th. Earlier today, he was once again denied bail. Presiding judge Shelyna Brown decided against allowing bail for a second time, citing Velasquez’s “reckless disregard for human life”.

The alleged victim, Paul Bender, echoed a similar sentiment. Appearing virtually at the hearing, he said:

“Cain Velasquez has no respect for human life. He could’ve easily shot the family in the car next to us, innocent pedestrians, or even young children. Cain Velasquez does not care who sees him do this. He does not care about the rule of law and has no respect for our judicial system.”

The next step in Velasquez’s case is a plea hearing scheduled for June 10th.

Cain Velasquez’s attorney Mark Geragos discussed the bail denial in an interview with ESPN. He expressed his disappointment at the ruling, and also took aim at the alleged victim as well as his stepson. However, Geragos also stated he was optimistic about the future of the case.

“It’s especially outrageous when you realize that the accused pedophile and his stepfather, who did nothing but protect [Goularte] at the daycare center, are parading around like victims. If there’s any silver lining, it’s that the judge realizes that clearly we have a viable defense. We will assert it and we will assert it vigorously.” (ESPN)

What do you think about Cain Velasquez’s case?