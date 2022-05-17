Islam Makhachev previews fight with “unprofessional” Charles Oliveira: “I really want to finish him in the grappling”

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev believes that he would beat Charles Oliveira on the ground.

The two 155-pounders have been in discussions for a fight for a while now. The Brazilian has noted that he plans to possibly fight Makhachev later this year. However, that’s only if he’s able to defeat Beneil Dariush first.

Ahead of a possible fight between the two, the Russian is a massive favorite over the former lightweight champion. According to Makhachev himself, the odds likely reflect how the fight would go. The 30-year-old discussed a bout with Oliveira in an interview with ESPN MMA.

In the interview, Islam Makhachev opined that he would dominate Charles Oliveira. He also believes that he would win the fight on the mat as well and that he would finish the Brazilian. He also gave his thoughts on a possible matchup between Oliveira and his friend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“[Oliveira] said I don’t deserve this, but he’s asking about Nate Diaz and Conor [McGregor]. I think Charles is a No. 1 contender now. We don’t have a champion because he don’t make weight. He is not a professional… This is like an easy fight for Khabib. Khabib had the most dominant grappling from top. He’s going to take him down, hold him there. Very easy. I honestly think this is a very easy fight for Khabib. Stylistically, all of [Oliveira’s] pressure is not going to work against Khabib because Khabib pressures all of his opponents.” (h/t ESPN)

Islam Makhachev continued, “We don’t have to say Khabib is going to beat Charles. I’m going to beat Charles. And everybody is going to understand. Honestly, I believe I can finish this guy, and I really want to finish him in the grappling, in his area. I know I can do this.”

What do you think about Islam Makhachev’s comments about Charles Oliveira?