Brendan Schaub encourages Conor McGregor to fight Tony Ferguson next: “You gotta get a win”

Brendan Schaub believes former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor should fight Tony Ferguson next.

‘The Notorious’ has been out of the cage since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. The fight saw him lose via TKO due to injury, as McGregor broke his leg. Due to the injury, the former champion has been on the shelf for over a year.

However, it seems that the 34-year-old is preparing for a return. McGregor has recently shown himself in great shape in training videos and pictures online. For his part, the Irishman’s coach John Kavanagh has stated his pupil hasn’t lost a beat in training.

Despite not currently competing, Conor McGregor has seemingly been called out by half the combat sports world. Names such as Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, and even Jake Paul have offered to be the former champion’s return fight.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Brendan Schaub has another name in mind for the UFC star’s return to the cage. In an interview with The Schmo, the fighter-turned-podcaster encouraged McGregor to fight Tony Ferguson.

The former UFC heavyweight stated that at this point in his career, Conor McGregor badly needs a win. With that in mind, a showdown with ‘El Cucuy’, who was last knocked out by Michael Chandler, makes sense.

“If I’m Conor McGregor’s team, the smart route to go is – you gotta get a win. So if my poison is Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson – you know, it’s not a knock on Tony, but I would say, Chandler just beat Tony. I would go for Tony, get a win, and then try to fight Charles Oliveira – or f*ckin’ [Islam] Makhachev – Makhachev’s a tough fight for Conor.” (h/t LowKickMMA)

Brendan Schaub continued, “He [Conor McGregor] has to get a win. So Tony Ferguson is probably your best bet out of that bunch. You gotta get a win – and Michael Chandler’s tough, man.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!