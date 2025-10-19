Mike Malott responds to low blow controversy in UFC Vancouver win

Mike Malott won his UFC Vancouver fight against Kevin Holland, but there was some controversy.

Malott nailed Holland with two low blows, but referee Dan Miragliotta decided against deducting a point. It was clear that “The Trailblazer” was impacted by the fouls, but he decided to keep fighting until the final horn. Malott was awarded the unanimous decision win.

Speaking to reporters during the post-fight press conference, Malott said he felt he kneed Holland in a legal area (via MMAJunkie).

“Maybe I’m crazy, but my knee hit him in the hip, right above the belt line. He’s just so tall – the dude is all limbs. His hips are so high, it’s hard to get that knee up. I’m sure my shin did hit him in the groin. I bet it hurt. I don’t think he was being dramatic. I’m sure it was bugging him. But yeah, a bit of an odd one – but that happened. You can’t control it, and there are 10 straight minutes, so we have to get into it, reset and focus.”

Regardless of the foul-marred bout, Malott now enjoys a three-fight winning streak. It has been a nice bounce back for him, as he was stopped by Neil Magny back in January 2024. Malott will find a number next to his name once the official UFC welterweight rankings are updated.

As for Holland, this is his second loss in a row. It’s not unusual territory for Holland, who keeps himself active and has proven the ability to get back in the win column before his skids get out of hand. Despite two straight defeats, Holland’s most recent victory was back in June.

It’s likely that the 44-fight veteran will look to return to the Octagon sooner rather than later. Time will tell who he will be matched up against.