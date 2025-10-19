UFC Vancouver Results: Brendan Allen TKO’s Reinier de Ridder (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vancouver results, including the middleweight main event between Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen.

De Ridder (21-2 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with his four most recent victories coming inside of the Octagon. In his most previous appearance, ‘RDR’ scored a split decision win over former division champion Robert Whittaker.

Meanwhile, Brendan Allen (25-7 MMA) most recently competed at July’s UFC 318 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over longtime rival Marvin Vettori. That win was preceded by back-to-back decision losses to opponents Anthony Hernandez and Nassourdine Imavov.

Round one of the UFC Vancouver main event begins and Reinier de Ridder immediately comes forward in search of a takedown. He doesn’t get it but is able to force the clinch and back Brendan Allen against the cage. Allen reverses the position, but ‘RDR’ scores a trip throw and lands in full mount position. This is not good for ‘All in’. Ridder is already working on an arm-triangle choke. Allen creates some space, so ‘RDR’ opts to work in some left hands. Allen attempt to scramble and gives up his back. Reinier de Ridder locks in both hooks. He switches to a body triangle and still has two minutes to work. Allen continues to hand fight, but he’s undoubtably in a real bad spot. Good punches from top by ‘RDR’. He rolls for the neck, but once again Brendan Allen does a good job of defending. More punches from the former two-division ONE FC champion. He’s landing some solid left hand. Allen complains about a shot to the back of his head. He will survive to see round two.

Round two of the UFC Vancouver headliner begins and Reinier de Ridder lands a good body kick to start. Brendan Allen charges forward with a flurry and forces the clinch. ‘RDR’ quickly reverses position and back ‘All In’ against the cage. Good should strikes from Reinier. The American looks to escape the position but can’t do so. De Ridder drops for a takedown. He eventually gets it. This is just a mauling in terms of grappling dominance. Allen looks to escape but gives up his back in the process. ‘RDR’ is a little high and that allows Allen to escape through the back and take top position. A big elbow from ‘All In’ lands flush. Another solid elbow gets through for Brendan Allen. He continues to land ground and pound until the horn sounds.

Round three begins and Brendan Allen appears to be the fresher fighter. Reinier de Ridder gets in on a takedown attempt. He gets it and immediately moves to the back. He locks up a body triangle and firmly establishes the dominant position. The crowd is growing restless and begin to boo. Brendan Allen scrambles and manages to get back into top position. Just under 3 minutes remain in the round. ‘RDR’ looks to roll for an armbar. He can’t secure it and now Allen has his back. Wow! Good punches from Allen. ‘RDR’ is wearing some serious damage on his face now. Allen with elbows and some left hands. Reinier de Ridder’s right eye is a mess. ‘RDR’ with an inverted triangle. Allen survives the choke to see round four.

The fourth round of the UFC Vancouver headliner begins and Brendan Allen is right in on a takedown. He picks up his opponent and walks him over to his corner before setting him down on the canvas. Reinier de Ridder, who barely could get back to his corner after round three, looks completely gassed. ‘All In’ with some body shots. He postures up and lands one to the head. Halfway mark of round four. Next to nothing from offense or submission threats from ‘RDR’ just yet. He looks to roll for an arm now. Big right hands from Brendan Allen. He still has 90 seconds to work in this round. Allen moves to side control. He continues to smother and batter ‘RDR’ right until the final horn.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vancouver headliner doesn’t even get started as Reinier de Ridder is too exhausted to continue.

IT'S ALL OVER! 🤯@BrendanAllenMMA wins at the end of Round 4 for the biggest victory of his career! [ #UFCVancouver ] pic.twitter.com/IVhVX3q2BF — UFC (@ufc) October 19, 2025

Official UFC Vancouver Results: Brendan Allen def. Reinier de Ridder via TKO after Round 4

Who would you like to see Allen fight next following his TKO victory over De Ridder this evening in British Columbia?