Pros react after Brendan Allen stops Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver event was headlined by a key middleweight matchup between Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen.

De Ridder (21-3 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with his four most previous victories coming inside of the Octagon. In his last appearance, ‘RDR’ had earned a split decision win over former division champion Robert Whittaker.

Meanwhile, Brendan Allen (26-7 MMA) had most previously competed at July’s UFC 318 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over longtime rival Marvin Vettori. That win was of course preceded by back-to-back decision losses to perennial contenders Anthony Hernandez and Nassourdine Imavov.

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver main event proved to be a coming out party for Brendan Allen. After enduring a brutal opening round, which saw Reinier de Ridder smother him and throw out multiple submission attempts, ‘All In’ proceeded to come back with a vengeance in round two. The American was able to take top position after scoring a sweep and proceeded to batter ‘RDR’ with some heavy ground and pound. That trend continued in both rounds three and four and left de Ridder barely able to make it back to his stool after 20 minutes of action. After seeing their fighter’s condition, the corner of ‘RDR’ opted to throw in the towel and let their man see another day.

Official UFC Vancouver Results: Brendan Allen def. Reinier de Ridder via TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘De Ridder vs. Allen’ below:

Dynamic fight in the main event I’ll be keeping me eye on this one ☝️ 👀 👊#UFCVancouver — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) October 19, 2025

That’s why mtfk only wants to fight me 5 rounds. Hugging for 25 min . De ridders is GAYYY — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 19, 2025

That was an absolute worst start for Allen. #UFCVancouver — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 19, 2025

10-8 de Ridder. Impressive grappling dominance #UFCVancouver — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 19, 2025

Clear 10-9 RDR. Allen needs to keep this fight at in and out range. #UFCVancouver — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 19, 2025

Nothing special so far by either of these two. #UFCVancouver — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) October 19, 2025

19-19. Brendan Allen storms back. Very competitive fight #UFCVancouver — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 19, 2025

Tied up 1-1. Confidence building round for Allen. #UFCVancouver — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 19, 2025

Sleeping — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 19, 2025

I guess when your done your done lmfao — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 19, 2025

This bullshit guy give up 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 19, 2025

Gayyyyyy 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 19, 2025

De ridder is a pussy. — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) October 19, 2025

If I knew it would only last 4 rounds, I would go for it lol — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 19, 2025

