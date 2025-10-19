Pros react after Brendan Allen stops Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver

By Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025
Brendan Allen, Reinier de Ridder, UFC Vancouver, Pros react, UFC

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver event was headlined by a key middleweight matchup between Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen.

De Ridder (21-3 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with his four most previous victories coming inside of the Octagon. In his last appearance, ‘RDR’ had earned a split decision win over former division champion Robert Whittaker.

Meanwhile, Brendan Allen (26-7 MMA) had most previously competed at July’s UFC 318 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over longtime rival Marvin Vettori. That win was of course preceded by back-to-back decision losses to perennial contenders Anthony Hernandez and Nassourdine Imavov.

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver main event proved to be a coming out party for Brendan Allen. After enduring a brutal opening round, which saw Reinier de Ridder smother him and throw out multiple submission attempts, ‘All In’ proceeded to come back with a vengeance in round two. The American was able to take top position after scoring a sweep and proceeded to batter ‘RDR’ with some heavy ground and pound. That trend continued in both rounds three and four and left de Ridder barely able to make it back to his stool after 20 minutes of action. After seeing their fighter’s condition, the corner of ‘RDR’ opted to throw in the towel and let their man see another day.

Official UFC Vancouver Results: Brendan Allen def. Reinier de Ridder via TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘De Ridder vs. Allen’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Brendan Allen defeating Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver:

Who would you like to see Allen fight next following his TKO victory over de Ridder this evening in British Columbia?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brendan Allen Reinier de Ridder UFC UFC Vancouver

Related

Brendan Allen

UFC Vancouver Results: Brendan Allen TKO's Reinier de Ridder (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025
Kevin Holland, UFC
Mike Malott

Pros react after Mike Malott defeats Kevin Holland at UFC Vancouver

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight matchup between Kevin Holland and Mike Malott.

Mike Malott, UFC 289, UFC, Results
Mike Malott

UFC Vancouver Results: Mike Malott defeats Kevin Holland (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vancouver results, including the welterweight co-main event between Kevin Holland and Mike Malott.

Aiemann Zahabi, Marlon Vera, UFC Vancouver, Results, UFC
Marlon Vera

UFC Vancouver Results: Aiemann Zahabi defeats Marlon Vera (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vancouver results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera and Aiemann Zahabi.

Manon Fiorot, Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC Vancouver, Results, UFC
Manon Fiorot

UFC Vancouver Results: Manon Fiorot stops Jasmine Jasudavicius (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver main card lineup features a key women’s flyweight bout between Manon Fiorot and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

UFC Vancouver, Results, Reinier de Ridder, Brendan Allen, UFC

UFC Vancouver: 'De Ridder vs. Allen' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 win
UFC

How important Khamzat Chimaev's title win was to Chechen Oktagon MMA star: "We played with bullets when we were children"

Dylan Bowker - October 18, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev stands tall on the proverbial mountain of UFC’s middleweight class and hugely inspires upcoming fighters who came from the literal mountains of Chechnya. The Chechen MMA fighter in this context is Tamerlan Dulatov who will test skill with Henrique Melo at OKTAGON 78: Eckerlin vs. Trušček on October 18th.

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett face off inside the Octagon at UFC 317
Videos

Ilia Topuria's next UFC lightweight opponent teased by longtime rival in cryptic post

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria’s first title defense could come against a longtime rival after a social media post went viral.

Jalin Turner walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC 313
UFC

Jalin Turner announces return to MMA just months after UFC 313 retirement: 'Waiting on the call'

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2025

Former UFC star Jalin Turner has ended his retirement and is targeting a return to the Octagon in 2026.

Daniel Cormier commentates at a Dana White's Contender Series event, opposite Merab Dvalishvili grappling Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320
Merab Dvalishvili

Daniel Cormier calls for significant scoring changes after Merab Dvalishvili's UFC 320 win

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier is fed up with the current judging criteria after watching Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320.