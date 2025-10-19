Kevin Holland offers explicit response to brutal low blows in UFC Vancouver loss

Kevin Holland has reacted after being on the receiving end of low blows during his UFC Vancouver defeat.

Holland shared the Octagon with Mike Malott in the UFC Vancouver co-headliner this past Saturday. During the first round, Holland was nailed by two inadvertent low blows in the opening frame, and many MMA fans questioned referee Dan Miragliotta for not taking a point from Malott.

Ultimately, Malott emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Holland took to his X account to reflect on his rough night.

“No doubt we suck never bet on me again and I need a head massage.”

He followed up with quite the description of what being hit low felt like at UFC Vancouver.

“Man fook what yall talking about bro kicked a std into my d*ck.”

With the loss, Holland’s pro MMA record falls to 28-15, 1 NC. This is also his second straight defeat. In his prior outing, “The Trailblazer” was beaten by Daniel Rodriguez via unanimous decision. Holland’s last win was back in June when he submitted Vicente Luque.

How Holland bounces back will be interesting to watch. If he was able to avoid a serious injury during his bout with Malott, then Holland will likely look to get back on the horse quite soon. “The Trailblazer” is known for being one of the most active members of the UFC roster. He has competed in five bouts this year.

As for Malott, he has been able to string together a three-fight winning streak. Along the way, Malott has defeated Holland, Charles Radtke, and Trevin Giles. His last defeat was a TKO loss against Neil Magny back in early 2024. Malott’s pro MMA record currently stands at 13-2-1.

