Kevin Holland offers explicit response to brutal low blows in UFC Vancouver loss

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025
Kevin Holland Low Blow at UFC Vancouver

Kevin Holland has reacted after being on the receiving end of low blows during his UFC Vancouver defeat.

Holland shared the Octagon with Mike Malott in the UFC Vancouver co-headliner this past Saturday. During the first round, Holland was nailed by two inadvertent low blows in the opening frame, and many MMA fans questioned referee Dan Miragliotta for not taking a point from Malott.

Ultimately, Malott emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Holland took to his X account to reflect on his rough night.

“No doubt we suck never bet on me again and I need a head massage.”

He followed up with quite the description of what being hit low felt like at UFC Vancouver.

“Man fook what yall talking about bro kicked a std into my d*ck.”

With the loss, Holland’s pro MMA record falls to 28-15, 1 NC. This is also his second straight defeat. In his prior outing, “The Trailblazer” was beaten by Daniel Rodriguez via unanimous decision. Holland’s last win was back in June when he submitted Vicente Luque.

How Holland bounces back will be interesting to watch. If he was able to avoid a serious injury during his bout with Malott, then Holland will likely look to get back on the horse quite soon. “The Trailblazer” is known for being one of the most active members of the UFC roster. He has competed in five bouts this year.

As for Malott, he has been able to string together a three-fight winning streak. Along the way, Malott has defeated Holland, Charles Radtke, and Trevin Giles. His last defeat was a TKO loss against Neil Magny back in early 2024. Malott’s pro MMA record currently stands at 13-2-1.

BJPenn.com provided live coverage of UFC Vancouver this past Saturday. Be sure to check back on our homepage for the full results and video highlights. We’ve also been keeping you updated on the post-fight tidbits.

Related

Sean O'Malley UFC fighter introduction

Sean O'Malley shares hilarious reaction to callout from UFC Vancouver winner

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025
Charles Jourdain, UFC Vancouver, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vancouver Bonus Report: Charles Jourdain one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

The Octagon returned to Canada for tonight’s UFC Vancouver event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Brendan Allen, Reinier de Ridder, UFC Vancouver, Pros react, UFC
Reinier de Ridder

Pros react after Brendan Allen stops Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver event was headlined by a key middleweight matchup between Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen.

Brendan Allen
Reinier de Ridder

UFC Vancouver Results: Brendan Allen TKO's Reinier de Ridder (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vancouver results, including the middleweight main event between Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen.

Kevin Holland, UFC
Mike Malott

Pros react after Mike Malott defeats Kevin Holland at UFC Vancouver

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight matchup between Kevin Holland and Mike Malott.

Mike Malott, UFC 289, UFC, Results

UFC Vancouver Results: Mike Malott defeats Kevin Holland (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025
Aiemann Zahabi, Marlon Vera, UFC Vancouver, Results, UFC
Marlon Vera

UFC Vancouver Results: Aiemann Zahabi defeats Marlon Vera (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vancouver results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera and Aiemann Zahabi.

Manon Fiorot, Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC Vancouver, Results, UFC
Manon Fiorot

UFC Vancouver Results: Manon Fiorot stops Jasmine Jasudavicius (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver main card lineup features a key women’s flyweight bout between Manon Fiorot and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

UFC Vancouver, Results, Reinier de Ridder, Brendan Allen, UFC
Kevin Holland

UFC Vancouver: 'De Ridder vs. Allen' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

The Octagon returns to Canada for tonight’s UFC Vancouver event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 win
UFC

How important Khamzat Chimaev's title win was to Chechen Oktagon MMA star: "We played with bullets when we were children"

Dylan Bowker - October 18, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev stands tall on the proverbial mountain of UFC’s middleweight class and hugely inspires upcoming fighters who came from the literal mountains of Chechnya. The Chechen MMA fighter in this context is Tamerlan Dulatov who will test skill with Henrique Melo at OKTAGON 78: Eckerlin vs. Trušček on October 18th.