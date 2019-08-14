BREAKING | Cat Zingano released from the UFC

Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano is no longer a UFC fighter.

This news was first reported by Nolan King of MMA Junkie.

Zingano parts ways with the UFC having not fought since December, when she was stopped by former Invicta champ Megan Anderson. This stoppage loss was quite controversial as it was caused by a toe to the eye. Zingano attempted to appeal this loss, but was not able to make much headway on this front.

Prior to that loss, Zingano picked up an impressive victory over Marion Reneau. This win, a unanimous decision, separated the former title challenger from consecutive losses Ketlen Vieira, Julianna Peña, and Ronda Rousey — the latter occurring in her lone bid for UFC gold.

Cat Zingano began her MMA career with an impressive 9-0 start, including impressive UFC triumphs over future UFC champions Miesha Tate and Amanda Nunes, both by stoppage, and a decision win over recent UFC bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington outside the Octagon.

At 37 years old, she’s currently a solid 10-4 overall.

At present, it’s not clear where Zingano will end up, though she’s likely to be pursued by a number of major organizations — perhaps by ONE Championship or Bellator.

Zingano has yet to comment on her reported release from the UFC, but we’ll keep you posted on that. Stay tuned to BJPenn.com for further updates as details emerge.

Are you surprised to learn that Cat Zingano has parted ways with the UFC?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/14/2019.