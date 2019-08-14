Petition aims to have Joe Rogan host 2020 presidential debate

Joe Rogan is known for many things, from his standup comedy, to his popular podcast, to his gig as a color commentator for the UFC. If the creators of a recent Change.org petition have their way, he’ll soon be known as the host of a presidential debate, too.

This petition references the UFC commentator’s experience interviewing people of all political persuasions on his podcast, among other things. It is rapidly closing in on its goal 150,000 signatures.

Here’s how the creators of the petition put it:

We are petitioning for the Commission on the Presidential Debates to elect Joe Rogan as one of the moderators for the 2020 Presidential Debate. Here are the reasons why we believe this would be a great decision:

1. Joe Rogan is a widely respected host who has hosted interviews with politicians, economists, scientists, and other popular figures, who come from various walks of life.

2. Joe Rogan has experience with interviewing both progressive and conservative thinkers. Figures such as Andrew Yang (D), Tulsi Gabbard (D), Kyle Kulinski (D), Gary Johnson (L), Benjamin Shapiro (R), and Candace Owens (R), have all appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” program.

3. Joe Rogan has an audience containing viewers from all areas of the political spectrum. Joe Rogan is not registered under any political party and is well-known for having civil, productive, and interesting, conversations about political issues without partisan bias.

Please help us in our goal to elect Rogan as one of the moderators for the 2020 Presidential Debate! Rogan would make a great moderator and would draw in more interested viewers for the debate.

Rogan has not yet addressed this petition, but if he does, we’ll let you know. Will you be signing it? Let us know in the comments section!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/14/2019.