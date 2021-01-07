Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno rematch targeted for April or May

UFC president Dana White confirmed the flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno is being targeted for this spring.

White did a Q&A with ESPN+ subscribers this week and one of the questions he was asked is when the rematch between Figueiredo and Moreno would take place. The UFC bossman was quick and to the point, saying the promotion is targeting this highly-anticipated rematch to take place in April or May.

“April or May,” White said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

Figueiredo and Moreno put on one of the best fights of the year in 2020 when the two slugged it out for five rounds of back-and-forth action in the main event of UFC 256. The judges were deadlocked with the scorecards, deeming the Figueiredo and Moreno bout a draw. That led to White confirming and an immediate rematch between the two flyweights sometime in 2021.

Considering the amount of damage both men absorbed in the bout, some thought that both Figueiredo and Moreno might need six months or more to recover. That doesn’t appear to be the case if White’s timeline proves to be correct. At this rate, both men would have about two months off from their last war before stepping back into their training camps for the rematch.

What card this bout would land on remains to be seen. There is likely going to be a pay-per-view around the same timeframe featuring the main event between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. It’s possible that Figueiredo vs. Moreno could be the co-main event for that card, but it’s also possible the UFC wants Figueiredo to headline again.

If that’s the case, then perhaps Figueiredo vs. Moreno could headline its own PPV in either April or May. Figueiredo recently had pay-per-view points put into his deal so it would benefit him to headline his own card. As for Moreno, he likely won’t get a bite of the PPV, but should he put on another incredible “Fight of the Year” contender, you know White will take care of him, as well.

How excited are you for the rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno?