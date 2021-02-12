Nate Diaz responds to challenge from UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards

Nate Diaz doesn’t seem too interested in fighting Leon Edwards.

After it was revealed that Khamzat Chimaev was out of the March 13 fight against Edwards, many wondered who would replace him. The Englishman brought up names like Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and Nate Diaz. Edwards even doubled down on the Diaz callout earlier on Friday.

Nate just dribbled for an hour about wanting to fight at 170 against winners… let’s see it then @NateDiaz209. 8 fight win streak and #3 in the world. Let’s go if you still think you're a real one https://t.co/PUaPfwtRPQ — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 12, 2021

“Nate just dribbled for an hour about wanting to fight at 170 against winners… let’s see it then @NateDiaz209. 8 fight win streak and #3 in the world. Let’s go if you still think you’re a real one,” Edwards wrote.

To no surprise, Nate Diaz responded and roasted Edwards in a hilarious fashion.

And who the fuck is this ? pic.twitter.com/V4SYsZqFWq — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2021

“And who the f**k is this,” Diaz tweeted with Edwards’ face photoshopped on Jeremy Stephens.

Although Edwards vs. Diaz doesn’t make the most sense ranking wise, it would be a very entertaining fight and a massive fight for the UFC. Yet, it is unlikely after this tweet that the fight will happen next.

Leon Edwards has not fought since he beat Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Sacramento in July of 2019. Since then, he has been calling for a fight but due to the pandemic has been out of action. The Englishman does hold wins over Donald Cerrone, Vicente Luque, and Gunnar Nelson.

Dana White recently reported that the promotion is hoping to book ‘Rocky’ against Colby Covington now, so Nate Diaz likely never even got an offer.

Diaz has not fought since he suffered a TKO doctor stoppage to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title. Before that, he beat Anthony Pettis in his return to the sport after the back-to-back fights with Conor McGregor. However, in recent days Diaz has started to talk about a comeback and wanted to return at welterweight.

Who do you think would win in a fight, Nate Diaz or Leon Edwards?