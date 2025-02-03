Ivanka Trump reveals her love for Brazilian jiu-jitsu

By Harry Kettle - February 3, 2025

Ivanka Trump has seemingly become the latest person to fall in love with the great sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Ivanka Trump

As many of us know, the Trump family have a pretty big presence in the world of mixed martial arts. At the forefront of that, of course, is none other than US president Donald Trump. He helped out the UFC for many years in their early existence and in recent times, he’s become incredibly close with UFC president Dana White.

RELATED: Conor McGregor heads to Washington DC to support Donald Trump’s inauguration

The two have a great friendship with one another, to the point where Trump attends many big UFC events. As it turns out, his daughter Ivanka has also started to somewhat fall in love with a particular art form – jiu-jitsu.

In a recent interview, she spoke in more detail about what exactly she enjoys when it comes to BJJ.

Trump reveals BJJ love

“I most recently got into jiu-jitsu, courtesy of my daughter, Arabella.

“I started driving her to these classes. She started asking me to join, so I joined. Then my two sons wanted to do what their older sister was doing. Then my husband joined. It’s supposed to be really good for kids, right? It is good for everyone, and it’s like multiple things I like, so it meshes. Physical movement… it’s almost like a moving meditation because the movements are so micro, it’s like three-dimensional chess.”

“There’s a real spiritualism to it, like the grounding in Samurai tradition, culture, and wisdom. As someone who’s always been drawn to philosophy, I love how it meshes movement with deeper principles.”

Quotes via JitsMagazine

What do you make of Ivanka Trump being interested in jiu-jitsu? What is your own favorite element of mixed martial arts? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

