Ivanka Trump reveals her love for Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Ivanka Trump has seemingly become the latest person to fall in love with the great sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

As many of us know, the Trump family have a pretty big presence in the world of mixed martial arts. At the forefront of that, of course, is none other than US president Donald Trump. He helped out the UFC for many years in their early existence and in recent times, he’s become incredibly close with UFC president Dana White.

RELATED: Conor McGregor heads to Washington DC to support Donald Trump’s inauguration

The two have a great friendship with one another, to the point where Trump attends many big UFC events. As it turns out, his daughter Ivanka has also started to somewhat fall in love with a particular art form – jiu-jitsu.

In a recent interview, she spoke in more detail about what exactly she enjoys when it comes to BJJ.