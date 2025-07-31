Jon Jones set for two bench trials following police incident in February

UFC legend Jon Jones is reportedly set for two bench trials following his leaving the scene incident back in February.

As we know, Jon Jones is the definition of a controversial figure in mixed martial arts. In addition to his iconic career inside the cage, he’s had plenty of issues outside of it. This includes numerous run-ins with the law, and even within the UFC, he’s had several drug test failures that have led many to question the validity of his position as ‘greatest of all time’.

Back in February, Jones was involved in his latest indiscretion. He reportedly had a criminal summons for a misdemeanor charge related to an issue in which he left the scene of an accident. As you can imagine, this led to a collective groan from the mixed martial arts community, many of whom have already washed their hands of ‘Bones’.

Now, it seems as if the plot has thickened even further with Jones being set for two bench trails later this summer.