Jon Jones set for two bench trials following police incident in February
UFC legend Jon Jones is reportedly set for two bench trials following his leaving the scene incident back in February.
As we know, Jon Jones is the definition of a controversial figure in mixed martial arts. In addition to his iconic career inside the cage, he’s had plenty of issues outside of it. This includes numerous run-ins with the law, and even within the UFC, he’s had several drug test failures that have led many to question the validity of his position as ‘greatest of all time’.
RELATED: Legendary MMA coach doubts Jon Jones ducked Tom Aspinall
Back in February, Jones was involved in his latest indiscretion. He reportedly had a criminal summons for a misdemeanor charge related to an issue in which he left the scene of an accident. As you can imagine, this led to a collective groan from the mixed martial arts community, many of whom have already washed their hands of ‘Bones’.
Now, it seems as if the plot has thickened even further with Jones being set for two bench trails later this summer.
Jones set for court
As per MMA Fighting, the first bench trial is scheduled for August 14 based on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident which is counted as a misdemeanor. Then, the second is scheduled for September 2, also based on a charge for leaving the scene of an accident along with a secondary charge for Use of Telephone to Terrify, Intimidate, Threaten, Harass, Annoy or Offend.
His attorney Christopher Dodd has filed a motion to dismiss but the judge has yet on it, with jones expected to appear virtually alongside Dodd as of this writing.
What do you make of this latest problem involving Jon Jones? Do you believe we will ever see him fight in the UFC again? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jon Jones UFC