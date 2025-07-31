UFC fans show concern following recent Tai Tuivasa image

UFC fans have voiced their concern about Tai Tuivasa’s fighting future after a recent image of him circulated.

As we know, Tai Tuivasa has been a big fan favorite within the Ultimate Fighting Championship for quite some time now. He’s known for his fun personality, his knockout power, and his unpredictability inside the cage. At one point, it seemed like he could be on track for a world title opportunity – but it’s been a long time since he was at his very best.

As of this writing, Tuivasa is currently riding a five-fight losing streak. Four of those came via finish, with the most recent being a split decision defeat against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in August 2024. He hasn’t been seen in the Octagon since then, and even hit back at fans who were trying to tell him how he should fight when he eventually returns.

While the 32-year-old seems to be getting ready for a return, a recent screenshot of Tuivasa was posted to social media, causing concern from some fans and critics.