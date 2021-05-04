Billy Joe Saunders says the ring issue for his fight against Canelo Alvarez has been “resolved”

Billy Joe Saunders says the issue with the ring size for his fight against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday has been resolved.

Saunders and Alvarez were set to fight at AT&T Stadium in a unification bout of the super-middleweight titles. It was a fight many fans were eager for as it would be a tough test for the Mexican. Yet, on Tuesday, it was revealed the size of the ring was an issue as an 18-foot ring was installed, not the 24-foot ring expected. That forced Saunders’ dad, Tom, and team to say they are out of the fight.

“At the end of the day, I’m not going to let my son box in a 20-foot ring against supposed to be the pound-for-pound king of boxing,” Saunders said to IFL TV. “We are up against everything here and we spoke to them this morning and they said it’s either 20-feet or book your flights home. Unfortunately, people, we apologize to all the fans, British, American, and around the world. I just can’t let my son box in a 20-foot ring against Canelo Alvarez on Cinco de Mayo weekend. We have given in to a lot of stuff here but this we can just not give into. They are trying to take his legs away, the fight would not be fair.”

Now, after many were worried the fight between Billy Joe Saunders and Canelo Alvarez was off, the Englishman revealed the ring size issue was sorted.

“Just want to say I’m pleased the issue is sorted,” Saunders said on his Instagram story. “The ring is not a problem. Thumbs are up.”

It isn’t known right now what size ring they will be fighting in. Regardless, the good news is the fight appears to be back on after many thinking it was off just hours ago.

Who do you think will win, Canelo Alvarez or Billy Joe Saunders?