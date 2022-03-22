Ben Askren roasts Jorge Masvidal for alleged steakhouse attack on Colby Covington

Ben Askren has reacted to Jorge Masvidal’s alleged assault on Colby Covington.

Earlier this month, ‘Chaos’ and ‘Gamebred’ met in the main event of UFC 272. The bout was billed as friends-turned-rivals and had massive bad-blood going in. As for the fight itself, it was dominated by Covington’s wrestling, and he won via unanimous decision.

Following the event, tensions continued to run high. Covington continued to taunt Masvidal on social media. Meanwhile, ‘Gamebred’ noted that he would fight his former friend if he saw him again. He also released photos of eye injuries reportedly caused in their headlining bout.

Well, it seems that Jorge Masvidal lived up to his comments. Last night, Covington was at the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. Masvidal reportedly got wind of this and showed up. Once he arrived, he allegedly struck Covington twice, fracturing his teeth and damaging his wrist.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

The incident is still being investigated by local authorities. If Covington wishes to press charges, Masvidal could be charged with felony battery. In the event that the former BMF champion is convicted, he faces possible jail time.

The event has seen nearly everyone in the MMA world react. Ben Askren has now decided to add himself to the list. He took to Twitter to roast Jorge Masvidal in a series of posts. ‘Funky’ noted that the two had just fought, but now they’re fighting outside of a steakhouse.

Imagine having 25 minutes to punch someone as many times as you want legally, but you can’t get it done so you gotta sneak up at the steak house 😂😂 — Funky (@Benaskren) March 22, 2022

The couple times I got beat up I just thought shit that sucked I should trained harder or employed better tactics. Not let me sneak up and attack him on the street bc I have anger/insecurity issues. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 22, 2022

Jorge also talked about my family so he is being a hypocritical terd on top of all else. Suck it up butter cup, you got whipped. It happens sometimes. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 22, 2022

Ben Askren taking time to roast Jorge Masvidal is far from surprising. The two had a high-profile feud heading into their UFC 239 bout. The rivalry seemingly ended after ‘Gamebred’ won the bout in five seconds, but it didn’t.

In the years since that fight, the two men have continued trash-talking on social media. Recently, Masvidal was in the corner of Jake Paul, when ‘The Problem Child’ knocked out Askren in their 2021 boxing match.

What do you think about Ben Askren’s comments?