Pro fighters react to reports that Jorge Masvidal attacked Colby Covington in Miami

Several pro fighters have given their reactions after Jorge Masvidal allegedly attacked Colby Covington at a restaurant in Miami.

Earlier this month, the two welterweight contenders squared off in the main event of UFC 272. Covington dominated the bout and wound up defeating his former friend via unanimous decision. Following the bout, the bad blood and tensions between the two continued to run high.

In the days following the fight, ‘Chaos’ continued taunting Masvidal on social media. In response, ‘Gamebred’ told him that it was on sight if he encountered him on the street. The 37-year-old also made accusations that Covington cheated in the fight by eye-poking him, and has since shown off his injuries.

Last night, the saga between the two men continued. Colby Covington was reportedly out having dinner at the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. Jorge Masvidal got wind of this and allegedly struck Covington twice when he was leaving the establishment. According to police reports, ‘Chaos’ suffered fractured teeth as well as a wrist injury from the event.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

As of now, it remains to be seen if Masvidal will be charged for the event. While he was not arrested, he can be charged with felony assault if Covington wants to press charges. It’s not currently clear if he has decided to do that. If charged, Masvidal could possibly jail time for the incident, but that remains to be seen.

Check out how the pros reacted to the Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington scuffle below:

Good morning to everyone except those that think talking about someone’s kids is cool — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 22, 2022

This is not how we conduct our selves in this house 😤😤😒 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 22, 2022

Shut up Nathaniel — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 22, 2022

Looks like somebody wasn't bout that life. – Tyron Woodley's Waterboy — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) March 22, 2022

More reactions to the Jorge Masvidal – Colby Covington incident in Miami:

2 facts of the day: #1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him? #2 UFC always says it’s increased fighter pay 600% since 2005. Per Huddle Up, UFC revenue is up 1,700% since 05 and PROFITS up by 6,200% 🤯 10x fighter pay!!! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 22, 2022

This is how I imagine the masvidal colby situation took play lol pic.twitter.com/O1Yqa6ASHS — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 22, 2022

@ColbyCovMMA fans are a bunch of limp dicks I made fun of him running from Werdum and pulling his phone out like a woman. fuck the cock riding was hard "he did the right thing running away" limp dicks would cock ride that cowardice. Because you can fight it doesn't make you a man — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 22, 2022

Am I the only one who thinks there's something wrong with Colby (he's still sleeping or in the hospital) and that's why he doesn't react ?!😳 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 22, 2022

What do you make of the Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington situation?