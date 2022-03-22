Pro fighters react to reports that Jorge Masvidal attacked Colby Covington in Miami

Josh Evanoff
Jorge Masvidal suffers defeat to Colby Covington at UFC 272

Several pro fighters have given their reactions after Jorge Masvidal allegedly attacked Colby Covington at a restaurant in Miami.

Earlier this month, the two welterweight contenders squared off in the main event of UFC 272. Covington dominated the bout and wound up defeating his former friend via unanimous decision. Following the bout, the bad blood and tensions between the two continued to run high.

In the days following the fight, ‘Chaos’ continued taunting Masvidal on social media. In response, ‘Gamebred’ told him that it was on sight if he encountered him on the street. The 37-year-old also made accusations that Covington cheated in the fight by eye-poking him, and has since shown off his injuries.

Last night, the saga between the two men continued. Colby Covington was reportedly out having dinner at the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. Jorge Masvidal got wind of this and allegedly struck Covington twice when he was leaving the establishment. According to police reports, ‘Chaos’ suffered fractured teeth as well as a wrist injury from the event.

As of now, it remains to be seen if Masvidal will be charged for the event. While he was not arrested, he can be charged with felony assault if Covington wants to press charges. It’s not currently clear if he has decided to do that. If charged, Masvidal could possibly jail time for the incident, but that remains to be seen.

Check out how the pros reacted to the Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington scuffle below:

More reactions to the Jorge Masvidal – Colby Covington incident in Miami:

What do you make of the Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington situation?

 

