Mike Perry challenges Ben Askren to fight for charity

UFC welterweight Mike Perry took to social media to challenge Ben Askren to a fight, with the winner donating $20,000 to a charity of the loser’s choosing.

Here’s what Perry said to Askren on Twitter.

Since we both took a knee have to sit out and like to talk how about we start the talk for @Benaskren vs myself and take a stand for charity at the same time. Winner donates 20 grand to a charity of the losers choosing. Or I stay quiet and wait for the cards to play out — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 20, 2019

Perry (13-5) is coming off of a brutal split decision loss to Vicente Luque where he had his face caved in. Even in defeat Perry’s stock went up significantly from that fight as many gained respect for the guts and toughness he showed during the matchup. Perry is currently medically suspended but the welterweight should be able to return in early 2020 once his nose is healed up. The 27-year-old American has a 6-5 record in the UFC which certainly isn’t perfect, but he’s always in exciting fights and is at the height of his popularity.

Askren (19-1, 1 NC) is coming off of a historic five-second KO loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239. That was the first loss of Askren’s career and halted his road towards a UFC title shot. Previously he had defeated Robbie Lawler by submission in his Octagon debut. Although Askren is coming off of a devastating loss, he is still regarded as one of the top-ranked welterweights in the world. His trash talk game is as good as it gets, and the prospect of him and Perry talking smack to each other in the lead-up to this potential fight is as exciting as the fight itself.

Would you be interested in a potential Mike Perry vs. Ben Askren matchup for charity?

