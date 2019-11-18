Ben Askren announces retirement from MMA

Ben Askren has announced his retirement from MMA.

Askren made this announcement on Monday’s edition of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, adding that he requires a hip replacement, and will undergo this complicated procedure now that his fighting days are done.

Ben Askren to @arielhelwani: I’m retiring from the sport of mixed martial arts. #HelwaniShow — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 18, 2019

Askren said he needs hip replacement surgery. Has been having hip issues for the last three to five years. #HelwaniShow — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 18, 2019

“I am retiring from the spot of mixed martial arts,” Askren told Helwani (via ESPN’s Marc Raimondi).

Askren added that he refrained from bringing his hip issues up until now as he didn’t want people to attribute his losses to the injury.

Askren: I’ve never brought these hip issues up. I don’t want people to think that was the reason I lost. I lost because I wasn’t good enough. My opponents were better. I don’t want these to be viewed as excuses. #HelwaniShow — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 18, 2019

Ben Askren made his UFC debut this year, after ONE Championship traded him to the promotion in exchange for long-time UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

He won his first fight with the promotion — albeit in controversial fashion — submitting former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler with a bulldog choke in the first round. Unfortunately for Askren, that’s where his winning ways would end.

After a perfect 19-0 start to his MMA career, he was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in his next bout, and submitted by Demian Maia in his most recent fight — the fight that will go down as the last of his career.

Prior to joining the UFC, Askren went 7-0 in ONE Championship, where he was the welterweight champion. Highlights of his run with the Singapore-based promotion include wins over Shinya Aoki, former ONE welterweight champ Zebaztian Kadestam, and reigning ONE welterweight champ Kiamrian Abbasov.

Before joining ONE, Askren enjoyed a long and successful stint with Bellator MMA, where was also the welterweight champion. During his time with Bellator, he picked up wins over names like current Bellator welterweight champ Douglas Lima, former Bellator welterweight champ Andrey Koreshkov, Jay Hieron, and current UFC welterweight contender Lyman Good.

Askren’s combat sports career began on the wrestling mats. Before he’d even strapped on MMA gloves, he competed in the Olympics.

Suffice it to say that he has had a truly incredible combat sports career.

What are your thoughts on the retirement of Ben Askren?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/18/2019.