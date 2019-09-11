Ben Askren claims that Conor McGregor’s ‘champ level’ days are gone

Ben Askren doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor will ever be a UFC champion again.

McGregor, who is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion was also the first-ever simultaneous two-division champion in the UFC. Yet, according to Ben Askren, he believes the Irishman made too much money to have the desire to train at a world champ level.

Let’s be serious @TheNotoriousMMA made too much money to ever have the desire to train at world champ level. He ain’t getting younger those times are gone. Only “glory days” and hot air now — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 11, 2019

Of course, Conor McGregor has not fought since UFC 229 in October of 2018. All signs point to him not fighting in 2019. He is currently 31-years-old and has had only two MMA fights since November of 2016.

Ben Askren also believes, if Conor McGregor does return, it should not be against Khabib Nurmagomedov, like the Irishman has been asking for. Rather, he thinks no matter how many times the two of them fight, the Russian champion would continue to emerge victorious in dominant fashion.

You don’t want to get smashed by Khabib again. Take the Dustin fight and be happy. And be nicer to old people. https://t.co/TS4DYbg2X9 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 11, 2019

Ben Askren continued explaining the differences of him wanting a rematch against Jorge Masvidal compared to Conor McGregor wanting one against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

I got hit by 1 errant shot. Lesson learned and won’t happen again! @TheNotoriousMMA got his ass beat for 18 minutes by Khabib and that will happen damn near every time. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 11, 2019

As Ben Askren wrote, if Conor McGregor does indeed want a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov, rematching Dustin Poirier may make the most sense. Both are coming off of title fight losses to the undefeated Russian champ. If Conor could beat “The Diamond” for a second time, it would prove he deserves another crack at “The Eagle”.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/10/2019.