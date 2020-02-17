Becky Lynch says Conor McGregor will dominate Khabib Nurmagomedov in rematch

WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch says that Conor McGregor will dominate Khabib Nurmagomedov if and when they do rematch.

Lynch and McGregor are two of the biggest sports stars from Ireland and have supported each other many times in the past, so it’s no surprise that Lynch is picking McGregor to beat Nurmagomedov in a rematch between the two UFC superstars.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Lynch said that not only will McGregor beat Nurmagomedov if they run it back, but that he will dominate the fight.

Here’s what she said.

“Conor’s got it. Of course, I’m going to say me countryman. He’s got it, he’s got it. He outstruck Khabib in that last night and I think he’s been working. You saw it in the last fight. He’s got a new gameplan, his head is firmly in it, and I think he wins it,” Lynch said.

Though it’s not surprising to see Lynch pick McGregor to defeat Nurmagomedov in a potential rematch, her saying that the Irishman out-struck the Russian in the pair’s first bout at UFC 229 is surprising to hear considering most remember Nurmagomedov dropping McGregor to the floor in that bout. You won’t find too many people who believe that McGregor won any aspect of that first fight, including the striking.

But Lynch is very confident in her pick of McGregor. She believes that we saw in the Donald Cerrone fight at UFC 247 that McGregor is training hard once again and is really trying to make another run for the UFC lightweight title, and she believes he will talk the talk if and when he does step back into the Octagon opposite Nurmagomedov.

“I think he’s got that dedication. He backs it up, man. He backs it up,” Lynch said.

Do you agree with Becky Lynch that Conor McGregor will dominate Khabib Nurmagomedov in the rematch?

