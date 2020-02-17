Jon Jones vs. Jan Blachowicz opening odds released

The sportsbooks have opened up betting odds for a potential bout between UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and top contender Jan Blachowicz.

Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson in devastating fashion at UFC Rio Rancho to emerge as arguably the No. 1 contender in the UFC light heavyweight division. Jones was in attendance for the event and afterward expressed interest in fighting Blachowicz. Of course, Dominick Reyes could still get a rematch after his close loss to Jones at UFC 247. But after knocking out Anderson it looks like Blachowicz could very well be next in line.

The online sportsbook Bovada has now released the opening odds for a potential bout between Jones and Blachowicz. Take a look at the odds courtesy of BestFightOdds.com.

UFC Futures Odds

Jon Jones -600

Jan Blachowicz +400

Jones opened as a -600 betting favorite. That means that you would have to bet $600 to win $100. Blachowicz, meanwhile, opened as a +400 underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $400.

This will certainly be an interesting fight if it happens. Though Jones is arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, he has shown weakness in his last two bouts against Reyes and Thiago Santos. Perhaps Blachowicz will be catching the champ at a good time if they do fight.

Jones (26-1, 1 NC) is essentially undefeated save for a controversial DQ loss to Matt Hamill in 2009. At the moment Jones is riding a 16-fight unbeaten streak which includes three straight wins over Reyes, Santos and Alexander Gustafsson. He has teased a potential move to heavyweight but after struggling his last few fights, it seems more likely he will stick around at light heavyweight for now.

Blachowicz (26-8) is one of the most underrated light heavyweights in the game. Despite being 36, he is a late bloomer who has come on strong as of late with three straight wins over Anderson, Ronaldo Souza, and Luke Rockhold. Overall, Blachowicz has won seven of his last eight fights, including a notable win over Jared Cannonier during that stretch.

Do you think Jan Blachowicz has what it takes to beat Jon Jones if they fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/17/2020.