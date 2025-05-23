New details emerge about Kamaru Usman vs. Belal Muhammad podcast brawl: ‘Hands were thrown’

By BJ Penn Staff - May 23, 2025

We’ve got some new information about an infamous podcast brawl between former UFC champions Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman. That’s thanks to former two-division champ Henry Cejudo.

Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman, UFC, MMA

Cejudo, who previously held the UFC bantamweight and flyweight belts, hosts the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Usman. He was in the room when things got physical between Usman and Muhammad, and during a recent appearance on the JAXXON podcast, shed some light on what went down.

“There was already drama coming in, so once they came in, and I was kind of like the mediator there, ‘Hey, what’s up Belal? What do you think of Kamaru? Hey Kamaru, what do you think of Belal?’ And shit just started kind of escalating,” Cejudo said (via MMA Fighting). “I’ll be honest with you, Kamaru probably started it, but I could see why.

“All of a sudden, I think Kamaru said it’s on sight, and Belal said, ‘Well, it’s on sight [now], what’s up?,’” Cejudo added. “And then Kamaru gets up and then… you guys got to wait until we release the tape.

“So legit, there was a scuffle there, dude. I was in the middle I had a f*cking sprained ankle. I was trying to [get in the middle], the whole production crew started coming in. Like they had to detain both of them. There was about a good eight people there and four [were] trying to get on Belal, but hands were thrown. Slaps were given.”

Henry Cejudo had high hopes for Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad’s conversation

Given the beef between Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad, it might have been a mistake to put them in a small room together.

However, Cejudo believed things would end up going smoothly ahead of time.

“I was like, ‘No, I think that’s f*cking cool,’” Cejudo said. “I was actually kind of happy that Kamaru was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, bring him on.’ Because you wouldn’t want to do a podcast with somebody that has your belt. Especially [feeling] that way, especially when there’s shit that’s been thrown [on social media].”

Would you like see Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman settle their beef in the UFC Octagon?

Belal Muhammad Kamaru Usman UFC

